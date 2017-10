× Rep. Amash holding town hall in Cascade Saturday morning

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – U.S. Representative Justin Amash (R) is holding a town hall this Saturday.

The town hall meeting will be at the Cascade Township Branch of the Kent District Library at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 28.

Amash has held several town halls around his district, but most have been on weeknights.