US Coast Guard rescues three people, two dogs from de-masted sailboat

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Coast Guard launched the Station Calumet Harbor boat crew on October 22 when a boat containing three people and two dogs de-masted in Lake Michigan near Wilmette, Illinois.

Due to the weather, which was reportedly 24 to 35 miles per hour winds and five to seven-foot waves, a local vessel towing company was unable to retrieve the boat.

After issuing an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast, the Coast Guard arrived on scene and rescued the passengers from the 37-foot sailboat.

The boat was left overnight until the weather settled and it was able to be towed.

Videos courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard District 9.