Willis trial Thursday focusing on DNA evidence

MUSKEGON, Mich. – The trial of Jeffrey Willis continued Thursday with testimony from DNA experts who worked on the Rebekah Bletsch murder.

Willis is on trial for the murder of Rebekah Bletsch in 2014. He is also accused of killing Jessica Heeringa in 2013 and abducting a teen in 2016, but those cases have not yet been tried.

Thursday, Katherine Meredith and Sarah Rambadt, both Michigan State Police forensics scientists testified about DNA found at the scene and in the Willis home and his grandfather’s home. In the grandfather’s home, they found water damage and mold throughout the home. Meredith testified they did not find DNA of Kevin Bletsch, Rebekah’s husband, on her belongings, but did find DNA of an unknown male. She also testified that bleach and other cleaning products can break down DNA.

Rambadt testified to finding another person’s DNA on Bletsch’s shoulder, but not enough to identify.

The prosecution said at the end of Wednesday that they have a total of five more witnesses to call to the stand. If the prosecution rests their case today, the defense will start calling their witnesses.

