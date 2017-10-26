Live – Audio Stream of Jeffrey Willis Murder Trial

Willis trial Thursday focusing on DNA evidence

Posted 10:53 AM, October 26, 2017, by

Jeffrey Willis places his hand on his forehead as he waits for the jury to enter the room during the fourth day of his murder trial on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, at the Muskegon County Courthouse in Muskegon, Mich. Willis is charged with open murder for allegedly shooting and killing Rebekah Bletsch who was jogging along a road in rural Muskegon County in June of 2014. (Joel Bissell | MLive.com)

MUSKEGON, Mich. – The trial of Jeffrey Willis continued Thursday with testimony from DNA experts who worked on the Rebekah Bletsch murder.

Willis is on trial for the murder of Rebekah Bletsch in 2014.  He is also accused of killing Jessica Heeringa in 2013 and abducting a teen in 2016, but those cases have not yet been tried.

Thursday, Katherine Meredith and Sarah Rambadt, both Michigan State Police forensics scientists testified about DNA found at the scene and in the Willis home and his grandfather’s home.  In the grandfather’s home, they found water damage and mold throughout the home.  Meredith testified they did not find DNA of Kevin Bletsch, Rebekah’s husband, on her belongings, but did find DNA of an unknown male.   She also testified that bleach and other cleaning products can break down DNA.

Rambadt testified to finding another person’s DNA on Bletsch’s shoulder, but not enough to identify.

The prosecution said at the end of Wednesday that they have a total of five more witnesses to call to the stand.  If the prosecution rests their case today, the defense will start calling their witnesses.

Follow Dana Chicklas on Twitter for all the updates from the courtroom.

