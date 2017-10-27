Addix opens player nominations for 3rd annual All Star Game

Posted 12:07 PM, October 27, 2017, by , Updated at 12:06PM, October 27, 2017

Addix is now accepting nominations for high school football players to participate in their third annual Addix All Star Game.

The Addix All Star Game is designed to showcase the talent of Midwest high school football players to college recruiters. This year the game will expand it's geographic reach and showcase even more of West Michigan's talent.

The event also acts as a fundraiser for Gilda's Club Grand Rapids. To date, Addix has raised over $40,000 for the non-profit.

Nominations close on February 4. Players can be nominated by going to addixgear.com/allstargame.

Players will be selected by March 1.

The All-Star Game will be held on Friday, June 8, 2018 at Hope College.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s