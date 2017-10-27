Addix opens player nominations for 3rd annual All Star Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Addix is now accepting nominations for high school football players to participate in their third annual Addix All Star Game.

The Addix All Star Game is designed to showcase the talent of Midwest high school football players to college recruiters. This year the game will expand it's geographic reach and showcase even more of West Michigan's talent.

The event also acts as a fundraiser for Gilda's Club Grand Rapids. To date, Addix has raised over $40,000 for the non-profit.

Nominations close on February 4. Players can be nominated by going to addixgear.com/allstargame.

Players will be selected by March 1.

The All-Star Game will be held on Friday, June 8, 2018 at Hope College.