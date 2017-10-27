Blitz Week 10 Preview
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Friday night it is the 1st round of the state playoffs, the game of the week is Godwin Heights (7-2) at Kelloggsville (9-0) in division 4.
The Rockets beat the Wolverines 21-20 in week 6, the last four meeting between the 2 school have all been decided by 4 points or less.
Also in division 4, Three Rivers (7-2) hosts Vicksburg (7-2) in the Blitz Battle. The Bulldogs topped the Wildcats 30-20 just last week at home. In the last 12 meetings in this rivalry, each team has won 6 times.
Other games that can be seen on the Blitz include:
Grandville (6-3) at West Ottawa (8-1) – Division 1
Rockford (6-3) at Grand Ledge (8-1) – Division 1
Mattawan (7-2) at Forest Hills Central (9-0) – Division 2
Portage Central (7-2) at Mona Shores 8-1) – Division 2
Coldwater (6-3) at Harper Creek (9-0) – Division 3
Holland (6-3) at Muskegon (9-0) – Division 3
Zeeland West (6-3) at Zeeland East (9-0) – Division 3
Cedar Springs (6-3) at East Grand Rapids (9-0) – Division 3
Unity Christian (6-3) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9-0) – Division 4
Whitehall (6-3) at Belding (7-2) – Division 4
Coopersville (6-3) at Comstock Park (6-3) – Division 4
Plainwell (7-2) vs. South Christian (7-2) at Byron Center – Division 4
Lansing Sexton (6-3) at Lakewood (8-1) – Division 4
North Muskegon (6-3) at Oakridge (7-2) – Division 5
Grant (6-3) at Newaygo (7-2) – Division 5
Berrien Springs (6-3) at West Catholic (7-2) – Division 5
Dowagiac (6-3) at Kalamazoo United (7-2) – Division 5
Lakeview (6-3) at Montague (9-0) – Division 6
Morley-Stanwood (7-2) at Kent City (9-0) – Division 6
Schoolcraft (5-4) at Watervliet (9-0) – Division 6
Delton-Kellogg (5-4) at Parchment (6-3) – Division 6
NorthPointe Christian (6-3) at Pewamo Westphalia (8-1) – Division 7
Maple Valley (5-4) at Hartford (6-3) – Division 7
Decatur (6-3) at Muskegon Catholic Central (7-1) – Division 8
Fulton (7-2) at Climax-Scotts (7-2) – Division 8