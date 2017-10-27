× Blitz Week 10 Preview

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Friday night it is the 1st round of the state playoffs, the game of the week is Godwin Heights (7-2) at Kelloggsville (9-0) in division 4.

The Rockets beat the Wolverines 21-20 in week 6, the last four meeting between the 2 school have all been decided by 4 points or less.

Also in division 4, Three Rivers (7-2) hosts Vicksburg (7-2) in the Blitz Battle. The Bulldogs topped the Wildcats 30-20 just last week at home. In the last 12 meetings in this rivalry, each team has won 6 times.

Other games that can be seen on the Blitz include:

Grandville (6-3) at West Ottawa (8-1) – Division 1

Rockford (6-3) at Grand Ledge (8-1) – Division 1

Mattawan (7-2) at Forest Hills Central (9-0) – Division 2

Portage Central (7-2) at Mona Shores 8-1) – Division 2

Coldwater (6-3) at Harper Creek (9-0) – Division 3

Holland (6-3) at Muskegon (9-0) – Division 3

Zeeland West (6-3) at Zeeland East (9-0) – Division 3

Cedar Springs (6-3) at East Grand Rapids (9-0) – Division 3

Unity Christian (6-3) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9-0) – Division 4

Whitehall (6-3) at Belding (7-2) – Division 4

Coopersville (6-3) at Comstock Park (6-3) – Division 4

Plainwell (7-2) vs. South Christian (7-2) at Byron Center – Division 4

Lansing Sexton (6-3) at Lakewood (8-1) – Division 4

North Muskegon (6-3) at Oakridge (7-2) – Division 5

Grant (6-3) at Newaygo (7-2) – Division 5

Berrien Springs (6-3) at West Catholic (7-2) – Division 5

Dowagiac (6-3) at Kalamazoo United (7-2) – Division 5

Lakeview (6-3) at Montague (9-0) – Division 6

Morley-Stanwood (7-2) at Kent City (9-0) – Division 6

Schoolcraft (5-4) at Watervliet (9-0) – Division 6

Delton-Kellogg (5-4) at Parchment (6-3) – Division 6

NorthPointe Christian (6-3) at Pewamo Westphalia (8-1) – Division 7

Maple Valley (5-4) at Hartford (6-3) – Division 7

Decatur (6-3) at Muskegon Catholic Central (7-1) – Division 8

Fulton (7-2) at Climax-Scotts (7-2) – Division 8