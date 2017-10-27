× Family-friendly “Zoomobile” program coming to Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — This fall and winter the City of Portage is offering hands on, educational experiences for families by partnering with Binder Park Zoo for “Zoomobile.”

The program begins with “Animal Adaptations” on November 12 from 2 – 3 p.m. at Schrier Park. This day will teach attendees about how animals adapt to their surroundings to survive and how it relates to them.

Other program days are:

• Habitats of the World – Sunday, December 10 at 2 p.m.

• Classy Animals – Sunday, January 14 at 2 p.m.

• Endangered Species – Sunday, February 11 at 12 p.m.

• Life Cycles – Sunday, March 18 at 2 p.m.

All of the events will take place at Schrier Park in Portage.