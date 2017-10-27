Great Horned Owls, candy and more at Treats & Trails this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dress up in costumes and connect with nature at the Outdoor Discovery Center for Treats and Trails this weekend.

Families can come out the the Outdoor Discovery Center to walk down their many nature trails, playing games, plus kids can collect candy along the way. Guests can even meet the rehabilitated animals, like the Great Horned Owl.

Treats and Trails is happening on Friday from 5- 8 p.m. and Saturday from 3-8.

Tickets cost $10 per family.

For more information on events and programs the Outdoor Discovery Center has to offer, visit outdoordiscovery.org.