Kentwood Police seek community help in catching home invasions suspect

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood Police Department is asking for your help identifying the suspect(s) in a string of home invasions in the 52nd Street and Eastern Avenue area.

Police say the suspect may be wearing the jacket seen in the surveillance photographs in this article. Anyone with information about the crimes should contact the Kentwood Police Department at (616)-698-6580, or Silent Observer at (616)-774-2345.

Kentwood Police also remind people to keep their doors locked, exterior lights on, and their garage doors shut at night. Call them if you see or hear anything suspicious.