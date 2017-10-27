Kittens Marie & Mew up for adoption

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Say hello to Friday's Friends, Mew and Marie! They are 2-month-old kittens who are ready to find a family to call their own.

Marie and Mew and many other loving animals will be up for adoption at the Subaru Loves Pets even on Saturday, October 28. There will be cats, dogs, kittens, puppies, and critters that will have their adoption fees waived thanks to Fox Subaru, Chow Hound, and ASPCA.

They will be open from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. for pre-approved applicants, and from 12 to 4 for the general public.

For more information on Marie and Mew or another animal, visit the Humane Society of West Michigan or call (616)-453-8900.