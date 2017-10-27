Michigan State tops a game Ferris State team in exhibition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST LANSING, Mich -- Miles Bridges left the game in 1st half after falling hard, but returned in the 2nd half to help Michigan State hold off Ferris State 80-72 in an exhibition game Thursday night.

Bridges went flying over Bulldog freshman guard Jaylin McFadden while trying to defend his shot and appeared to hit his head on the floor. Bridges returned to that game and scored 19 points.

Cassius Winston led all scorers with 26 points. Noah King and Drew Cushingberry each scored 13 for Ferris State.