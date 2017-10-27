Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for October 27

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Dutton Christian School broke ground on a multi-million dollar expansion to its middle school campus.

The upgrade will nearly double the size of its current campus. It'll add nine classrooms, small group spaces and playground equipment.

A new parking lot will also be added to the east side of the school.

The expansion is thanks to the school's growth over the last 10 years, with 25 percent more students enrolling.

2. If you have prescription drugs that you need to get rid of, here's a chance to safely dispose of them.

On Saturday, you can visit several sites around West Michigan from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to drop off your items.

Some of the sites include the Grand Rapids Police Department, Kentwood Police Department and the Michigan State Police Rockford Post.

To find the area closest to you, click here.

3. Legendary singer and songwriter Bob Dylan is coming to West Michigan Saturday night.

Dylan will be performing at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids.

At last check, there were some tickets still available. The 76-year-old's career spans more than 50 years, during which he has sold more than 100 million albums.

He also recently won the Nobel Prize for literature.

4. A local park will be overrun with cuteness for the annual Corgis in the Park event on Saturday.

It's going on for the third year at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids. The event raises money for Paws with a Cause, which provides service dogs to people with disabilities at no charge.

More than 300 corgis were at the event last year, and organizers expect even more for Saturday's event.

There will be an enclosed area for the dogs to play, as well as a chance for photos, and a corgi costume contest.

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

5. Starbucks is out with yet another specialty drink just in time for Halloween: the Zombie Frappuccino.

The drink consists of tart apple and caramel flavored frappuccino creme.

It's topped off with red mocha drizzle and pink whipped cream "brains." The apple flavor is inspired by the candy apples that are popular during the Fall.

The frappuccino is available through Halloween.

Starbucks' last specialty drink, the Unicorn Frappuccino, went viral on social media in April.