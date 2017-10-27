Prosecution rests in Willis case; defense gets delay until Tuesday

Posted 2:08 PM, October 27, 2017, by , Updated at 02:31PM, October 27, 2017

Jeffrey Willis looks toward the gallery on the second day of his murder trial on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, at the Muskegon County Courthouse in Muskegon, Mich. Willis is charged with open murder for allegedly shooting and killing Rebekah Bletsch who was jogging along a road in rural Muskegon County in June of 2014. (Joel Bissell | MLive.com)

MUSKEGON, Mich. – The prosecution has rested its case against Jeffrey Willis and the defense was expected to call an important witness right off on Friday afternoon, but instead asked for a delay.

Willis is accused of killing Rebekah Bletsch while she was jogging in June 2014.  He is also accused of killing Jessica Heeringa in 2013 and abducting a teen in 2016, which led to his arrest.  The trial has lasted almost two weeks.

Michelle Schmitt, a forensic scientist with the Michigan State Police, testifies during Jeffrey Willis’ murder trial at Muskegon County circuit court inside the Hall of Justice in downtown Muskegon, Mich., on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Willis is charged with open murder in the shooting death of Bletsch, 36, on June 29, 2014, alongside a rural Muskegon County road. Bletsch is believed to have been jogging when she was attacked. (Cory Morse | MLive.com)

 

The final witness for the prosecution was Michelle Schmitt, a Michigan State Police DNA expert.  She testified that Rebekah Bletsch’s DNA was found on a glove and a sex toy that was in Willis’ van.

The defense was expected to start calling witnesses Friday afternoon, but instead asked Judge William Marietti for time to prepare 18 hours of transcripts from Kevin Bluhm.  Bluhm is Willis’ cousin who is in custody for Accessory After the Fact in the Jessica Heeringa case.  It was speculated that Bluhm was going to testify Friday afternoon.

Prosecutor D.J. Hilson called the delay an “injustice” for the jury and Bletsch’s family.  He told the judge he was very disappointed this wasn’t done ahead of the trial.

Judge Marietti called the jury back into the courtroom to tell them there is a “legal issue” and they are dismissed until at least Tuesday morning, when he said he is “hopeful” the trial will resume.

We’ll have more from Muskegon on FOX 17 News starting at 4:00 p.m.

Follow FOX 17’s Doug Reardon and Dana Chicklas from the courtroom:

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s