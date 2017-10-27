× Prosecution rests in Willis case; defense gets delay until Tuesday

MUSKEGON, Mich. – The prosecution has rested its case against Jeffrey Willis and the defense was expected to call an important witness right off on Friday afternoon, but instead asked for a delay.

Willis is accused of killing Rebekah Bletsch while she was jogging in June 2014. He is also accused of killing Jessica Heeringa in 2013 and abducting a teen in 2016, which led to his arrest. The trial has lasted almost two weeks.

The final witness for the prosecution was Michelle Schmitt, a Michigan State Police DNA expert. She testified that Rebekah Bletsch’s DNA was found on a glove and a sex toy that was in Willis’ van.

The defense was expected to start calling witnesses Friday afternoon, but instead asked Judge William Marietti for time to prepare 18 hours of transcripts from Kevin Bluhm. Bluhm is Willis’ cousin who is in custody for Accessory After the Fact in the Jessica Heeringa case. It was speculated that Bluhm was going to testify Friday afternoon.

Prosecutor D.J. Hilson called the delay an “injustice” for the jury and Bletsch’s family. He told the judge he was very disappointed this wasn’t done ahead of the trial.

Judge Marietti called the jury back into the courtroom to tell them there is a “legal issue” and they are dismissed until at least Tuesday morning, when he said he is “hopeful” the trial will resume.

We’ll have more from Muskegon on FOX 17 News starting at 4:00 p.m.

Follow FOX 17’s Doug Reardon and Dana Chicklas from the courtroom:

Prosecutor D.J. Hilson rests case. Recess begins and hearing will begin again at 2 p.m. — Doug Reardon (@ReardonReports) October 27, 2017