Residents receive more information on drinking water contamination

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Residents had the chance to learn more about the issue of contaminated water around old Wolverine Worldwide dump sites in the Rockford, Belmont and Plainfield Township areas.

More than 100 people came to Northview High School to find out what possibly could be in their drinking water. A team of experts was on hand to answer their questions.

The information session was made possible by the Soloman Law Firm, but it wasn't a chance for people to get involved in a lawsuit against Wolverine. The experts broke down the basics for those in attendance, like explaining what PFAs actually are, their possible dangers, and ways to prevent having them in the water.

Residents were allowed to ask questions and one person asked about potential budget cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency in Washington and if that could have an effect on this investigation. A geologist said that cuts were unlikely.