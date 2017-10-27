FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Playoffs – 1st Round Scores

Residents receive more information on drinking water contamination

Posted 11:36 PM, October 27, 2017, by

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Residents had the chance to learn more about the issue of contaminated water around old Wolverine Worldwide dump sites in the Rockford, Belmont and Plainfield Township areas.

More than 100 people came to Northview High School to find out what possibly could be in their drinking water.  A team of experts was on hand to answer their questions.

The information session was made possible by the Soloman Law Firm, but it wasn't a chance for people to get involved in a lawsuit against Wolverine.  The experts broke down the basics for those in attendance, like explaining what PFAs actually are, their possible dangers, and ways to prevent having them in the water.

Residents were allowed to ask questions and one person asked about potential budget cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency in Washington and if that could have an effect on this investigation.  A geologist said that cuts were unlikely.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s