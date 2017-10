Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALLER CITY, Texas - A smiling shelter pup went viral this week for showing off his pearly whites.

This cheesin' Chihuahua's name is Cheech.

Shelter volunteers at the City of Waller animal shelter in Texas were looking after him until they could find him a new forever home.

And on Monday, he was given even more of a reason to smile. A woman who lost her beloved German Shepard less than a week before adopting Cheech. She says her other other dog really needed a new friend.