Deer crashes through window of Biggby Coffee shop

TEXAS TWP., Mich. — A Biggby Coffee shop is closed until further notice because of a break-in.

But this was no ordinary burglar; it was a deer who had crashed through their front window.

Biggby Coffee Texas Corner posted these pictures on their Facebook page.

They said that no one was hurt and that they are working on cleaning up the mess. They are working with ServPro of Cass and St. Joseph Counties.

The deer was taken by animal control.

They will continue to keep customers updated on their Facebook page.