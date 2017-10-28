FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Playoffs – 1st Round Scores

Deer crashes through window of Biggby Coffee shop

Posted 5:31 AM, October 28, 2017, by

Courtesy of Biggby Coffee Texas Corner

TEXAS TWP., Mich. — A Biggby Coffee shop is closed until further notice because of a break-in.

But this was no ordinary burglar; it was a deer who had crashed through their front window.

Biggby Coffee Texas Corner posted these pictures on their Facebook page.

They said that no one was hurt and that they are working on cleaning up the mess. They are working with ServPro of Cass and St. Joseph Counties.

The deer was taken by animal control.

They will continue to keep customers updated on their Facebook page.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s