CALEDONIA, Mich. -- Dutton Christian school has officially broke ground on a multi-million dollar expansion to its middle school campus.

The upgrade will nearly double the size of its current campus.

It'll also add nine classrooms, small group spaces, and playground equipment.

A new parking lot will also be added to the east side of the school.

The expansion is thanks to the school's growth over the last 10 years, with 25 percent more students enrolling.