The Rangers move on in the playoffs with a 40-14 win over Mattawan. They'll next take on Mona Shores.
Forest Hills Central 40, Mattawan 14
-
Mattawan 16, Lakeview 14
-
Portage Central 27, Mattawan 14
-
Mattawan 35, Portage Northern 21
-
Mattawan 42, Battle Creek Central 33
-
Southwest Enforcement Team busts five people in Mattawan meth sting
-
-
East Grand Rapids 40, Wayland 14
-
Fans of the Week
-
Westbound I-94 reopens after crash near Mattawan
-
Lions suffer controversial first loss of season 30-26
-
Kalamazoo FC to play game in honor of Kalamazoo shooting victim
-
-
Police search for suspect in hit-and-run crash
-
Flames destroy garage and damage home in Oshtemo
-
Opening Week for the FOX 17 Blitz