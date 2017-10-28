Former Grandville principal dies of cancer

FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Playoffs – 1st Round Scores

Posted 11:07 PM, October 28, 2017, by , Updated at 11:56PM, October 28, 2017

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — On Saturday,  Chris VanderSlice, former principal at Grandville High School, lost his lengthy battle with cancer, according to his wife.

“I am devastated and completely heartbroken,” Tonya VanderSlice, said in a statement listed on her husband’s care page. “Today, Chris left his broken and battered body to run into the loving arms of his Savior, Jesus.”

Vanderslice was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in January 2014.

In a previous story, former student, Brian Cappiello referred to VanderSlice as an, “an awesome guy,” who was strong-willed and set a perfect example for his students.

VanderSlice is survived by his wife and two daughters.

“My girls are missing their dad already,” Tonya continued. “But Chris is finally free of the cancer that he suffered from the past four years, and the paralysis that held him back for the past two years.”

Mike Avery will have a full story on Monday during FOX 17 Morning News at 6/7/8 a.m.

