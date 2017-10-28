Freeport residents without water after business fire

FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Playoffs – 1st Round Scores

Posted 4:39 AM, October 28, 2017

FREEPORT, Mich. -- An entire community in Barry County is without water this weekend after a fire broke out a local business.

Residents are being urged to not have contact with their water until further notice.

The village posted this status on its Facebook page saying the Department of Environmental Quality has been notified.

The post goes on to say that drinking water will be available for residents at the Freeport Fire Department.

The outage comes after a valve failure during a fire that broke out at Ketchum Machine shop Friday night, according to the village, which says the fire retardant ended up breaching the water system.

It's still not clear that caused that fire or if anyone was injured. There is also still no word on when water is expected to be restored.

