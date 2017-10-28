Harper Creek moves on in the playoffs by downing Coldwater, 26-21.
Harper Creek 26, Coldwater 21
-
Harper Creek 17, Coldwater 7
-
Blitz Week 10 Preview
-
Blitz Preview Week 7
-
Zeeland East, Holland set to meet in Week 4
-
2017 High School Football Playoff Pairings
-
-
Blitz Preview Week 9
-
Blitz Preview Week 8
-
Harper Creek 27, Marshall 20
-
Harper Creek 42, Hastings 12
-
Harper Creek 41, Whitehall 20
-
-
Harper Creek Edges Gull Lake 15-14
-
Godwin Heights 36, NorthPointe Christian 26
-
Blitz Preview Week 2