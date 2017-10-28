× Isabella County highway crash victims identified

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. — Police have identified a 28-year-old man who died in a crash alongside U.S. 127 early Saturday morning.

At 2:12 a.m. Saturday, Isabella County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a report of a one-car accident on northbound U.S. 127 near River Road in Union Township. A passerby had reported debris in the roadway and damage to a guardrail. When he got out to investigate further he found that a vehicle had rolled down into the median.

The passerby called 9-1-1 and reported that a male passenger was out walking around and the driver was entrapped in the vehicle, a 2017 Chrysler 300C.

First responders arrived and began extrication of the man in the vehicle. A local wrecker was contacted to assist with stabilization of the vehicle while first responders worked to free the man.

First responders were able to free the man and Mobile Medical Response transported him to a local hopital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries a short time later. He was identified as Jeffrey Arnold, 28, of Shepherd in Midland County.

The passenger — Markes Gadlen, 23, of Pompeii — refused medical attention and did not go to the hospital.

Isabella County Central Dispatch, the Mount Pleasant Police Department, the Mount Pleasant Fire Department, Green Towing, the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police, the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, Mobile Medical Response, the Michigan Department of Transportation and the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Unit all assisted deputies at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation by the Isabella County Sheriff’s Department.