Meijer stabber and carjacker is sentenced to prison

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man has been sentenced to a lengthy prison term for stabbing a woman during an attempted carjacking in a Meijer parking lot in Walker earlier this year.

Victor Gonzales, 21, was sentenced to from 23 to 90 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Gonzales was found guilty of carjacking, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, unlawful imprisonment and assault with a dangerous weapon.

In early March, he was on parole for carrying a concealed weapon and felonious assault when Gonzales attempted to carjack a 25-year-old woman outside the Meijer store at 2425 Alpine Ave. NW. Police say during the attempt, Gonzales bound the woman’s wrists, threatened her and then stabbed her as she tried to run away.

Police also say Gonzales attacked a good Samaritan with a hammer when he tried to intervene on behalf of the woman.

Grand Rapids police found Gonzales on March 11 at the Steel Cat Bar on Bridge Street. He fled when police attempted to make an arrest. Police used a taser on Gonzales, but it had no effect.

Gonzales fled into a nearby building that was under construction. A canine unit cornered him in a crawl space and then grabbed his left leg when Gonzales emerged to go upstairs to police. Gonzales then tried to pull another officer down the stairs and was on top of the officer when another GRPD officer shot him three times in the lower back and each arm.

