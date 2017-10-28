Mona Shores won big in their opening round game, 45-17 over Portage Central. They'll play Forest Hills Central next week.
Mona Shores 45, Portage Central 17
-
Bakita and Book Week 9
-
Bakita and Book Week 8
-
Blitz Preview Week 8
-
Bakita and Book: Week 1
-
FOX 17 Blitz Games – Week 3
-
-
Bakita and Book Week 7
-
Bakita and Book Week 6
-
Bakita and Book Week 5
-
Bakita and Book Week 3
-
Bakita and Book Week 4
-
-
Game of the Week – Rockford vs. Mona Shores
-
Mona Shores 42, Jenison 7
-
Blitz Week 10 Preview