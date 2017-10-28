Montague opened their playoff run with a 47-0 shutout of Lakeview.
Montague 47, Lakeview 0
Montague 40, Oakridge 0
Montague Crushes Reed City, 48-14
Montague 55, Ravenna 0
Kent City 49, Lakeview 23
Montague 48, North Muskegon 7