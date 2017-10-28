Muskegon Oakridge won big in their opening round game over North Muskegon, 38-7. They'll next play Grant.
Oakridge 38, North Muskegon 7
-
Blitz Week 10 Preview
-
Blitz Battle Preview: Oakridge at Whitehall
-
Belding 38, Whitehall 36
-
2017 High School Football Playoff Pairings
-
Oakridge 42, North Muskegon 14
-
-
Zeeland East, Holland set to meet in Week 4
-
Bakita and Book Week 4
-
Blitz Preview Week 2
-
Blitz Preview Week 9
-
Montague 48, North Muskegon 7
-
-
Game of the Week – Muskegon 35, Mona Shores 24
-
Mona Shores 45, Portage Central 17
-
Muskegon Cath. Central 43, Orchard View 7