FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Playoffs – 1st Round Scores

Rockford 36, Grand Ledge 0

Posted 1:03 AM, October 28, 2017, by

Rockford started their path to Ford Field with a shutout win over Grand Ledge.  They'll next take on West Ottawa.

