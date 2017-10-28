Rosa Parks Circle to celebrate National recognition with all day fest

FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Playoffs – 1st Round Scores

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Weeks after Rosa Parks Circle was named one of the top 15 greatest places in America a big celebration planned all day Saturday.

There will be yoga, live music, food trucks, craft games with swing and salsa dancing planned later on in the evening.

Mayor Rosalynn Bliss also expected to make an appearance at today’s celebration.

The celebration is to honor the big award given to the city – after the American Planning Association ranked Rosa Parks Circle as the top 15 places in the country.

The event is free to attend.

