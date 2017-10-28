Three Rivers downed Vicksburg Friday night, 20-10. They'll play Edwardsburg next week.
Three Rivers 20, Vicksburg 10
-
Blitz Week 10 Preview
-
Vicksburg 30, Three Rivers 20
-
Blitz Preview Week 8
-
Three Rivers 21, Edwardsburg 18
-
Blitz Preview Week 7
-
-
2017 High School Football Playoff Pairings
-
Opening Week for the FOX 17 Blitz
-
Blitz Preview Week 9
-
Michigan and Higdon nip Indiana 27-20 in overtime
-
Kelloggsville, Godwin Heights happy to get rematch
-
-
Watervliet’s unconventional methods lead to wins; List of Week 5 games
-
Bakita and Book: Week 1
-
Bakita and Book Week 7