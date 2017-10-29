FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Playoffs – 1st Round Scores

3 children killed, 6 hurt as truck hits Montcalm buggy

Posted 12:08 PM, October 29, 2017, by , Updated at 12:55PM, October 29, 2017

SHERIDAN, Mich. — Three children died and six other people were seriously injured when a pickup truck hit a horse-drawn buggy near Sheridan on Sunday morning.

The accident occurred at 8:34 a.m. Sunday on East Condensery Road near Townhall Road in Evergreen Township near Sheridan, which is located in south-central Montcalm County.

The Michigan State Police said the pickup was eastbound on Condensery when it struck the rear of the eastbound buggy and demolished it. Nine people were riding inside the buggy at the time of the collision.

Troopers said the three children killed were a 7-year-old girl, a 9-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy.

The six other buggy occupants were all transported by ambulance with life-threatening injuries to local hospitals where they were listed in critical condition.

The truck driver, a Sheridan man, was not hurt and was helping the police with information.

The pickup also sustained extensive damage in the crash.

Troopers said drugs and alcohol were not factors in the accident, which remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police.

 

