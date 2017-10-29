Griff’s Icehouse West grand reopening today

FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Playoffs – 1st Round Scores

HOLLAND, Mich. —  You can have the chance to watch the Grand Rapids Griffins practice, meet them,  and get autographs Sunday.

Griff’s Icehouse West in Holland is having its grand reopening today at 3:30 P.M.

This will go until 5:30 P.M.

There will also be games and contests, free hot dogs, soda, popcorn, and an opportunity to take a photo with the Calder Cup.

Admission is free and no ticket is required.

Griff’s Icehouse  West is located at 4444 Holland Avenue.

