× Griff’s Icehouse West grand reopening today

HOLLAND, Mich. — You can have the chance to watch the Grand Rapids Griffins practice, meet them, and get autographs Sunday.

Griff’s Icehouse West in Holland is having its grand reopening today at 3:30 P.M.

This will go until 5:30 P.M.

There will also be games and contests, free hot dogs, soda, popcorn, and an opportunity to take a photo with the Calder Cup.

Admission is free and no ticket is required.

Griff’s Icehouse West is located at 4444 Holland Avenue.