Happy Cat Yoga every Sunday until mid-December

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. --- Do you love playing with cats and doing yoga? There is a way you can do both at the Happy Cat Cafe.

Every Sunday through December 17th, you can enjoy an hour of yoga with adoptable cats running around you.

This class is open to people of all yoga skill levels.

All cats are available for adoption.

Classes are from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. and then from 10:00 A.M. to 10:30 A.M., you can enjoy a cup of coffee and hang out with some of the cats.

$20 gets you in the class, refreshments, and cat time.

Space is limited so pre-registration is suggested.

Sign up at the Happy Cat Cafe website.