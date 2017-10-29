FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Playoffs – 1st Round Scores

Police: Human remains found in Allegan County

Posted 8:37 PM, October 29, 2017, by , Updated at 08:46PM, October 29, 2017

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — An investigation is underway after police say human remains were found in Allegan County on Sunday.

A hunter called police after he reportedly made the discovery around noon in Otsego Township. Police searched the area and believe the bones had been there a long time.

According to a press release from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, foul play is not suspected. They are working to make an identification of the remains.

 

