Two former WMU football players pass away

KALAMAZOO, Mich– Two former football players from Western Michigan University have died.

WMU Athletic Director Kathy Beauregard confirmed the news on her twitter page over the weekend.

Hard week for our Football Bronco Family.Prayers go to all feeling loss of Chad Munson&Paul Hutchins. Broncos For Life😢 — Kathy Beauregard (@BeauregardKathy) October 29, 2017

According to The Detroit News, Paul Hutchins was killed in a car crash. Details surrounding the accident are unknown, but the paper reports his son who was in the car at the time survived.

Hutchins began playing football at Western Michigan University in 1988 and soon became one of the most dominant players in the Mid-American conference. He also went on to play with the Green Bay Packers from 1993 to 1995.

WMU also confirmed the death of Chad Munson. He passed away on October 25th after a battle with cancer. Munson leaves behind his significant other, Jennifer, along with four children.

Munson played for WMU in 2002 and 2003.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help his family with memorial costs.

The Western Michigan Broncos are scheduled to play against their rival, the Central Michigan Chippewas this Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. at Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo.