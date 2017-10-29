× Two suspects arrested after break-in in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two people have been arrested in Kalamazoo for breaking into a car repair shop.

This happened in the 2000 block of Palmer Avenue.

The business owner saw 2 people inside the shop on video surveillance cameras and called police.

The police set up a perimeter around the building and both suspects tried to flee. The juvenile suspect was captured right away, but the 19 year old suspect was more determined to escape.

He went back inside the building and cut holes through the drywall of 3 to 4 adjacent businesses. Police found him hiding in the rafters of a warehouse.

Both suspects were arrested and charged with breaking and entering and resisting and obstructing police.