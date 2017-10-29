FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Playoffs – 1st Round Scores

UPS raising rates in December

Posted 2:57 AM, October 29, 2017, by

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 24: A United Parcel Service logo is displayed on a delivery truck on October 24, 2014 in San Francisco, California. United Parcel Service reported quarterly earnings that beat analyst estimates with revenue of $14.29 billion compared to $13.52 billion one year ago. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(FOX 17) — Sending a gift may cost you a little more this year.

UPS plans to raise shipping rates by almost 5%.

This raise will apply to U.S. ground and air shipments and international services.

Air-freight rates in the U.S. mainland, Puerto Rico, and Canada will increase to around the same amount.

The increase will help pay continuing expansion and improvements.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s