UPS raising rates in December

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 24: A United Parcel Service logo is displayed on a delivery truck on October 24, 2014 in San Francisco, California. United Parcel Service reported quarterly earnings that beat analyst estimates with revenue of $14.29 billion compared to $13.52 billion one year ago. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
(FOX 17) — Sending a gift may cost you a little more this year.
UPS plans to raise shipping rates by almost 5%.
This raise will apply to U.S. ground and air shipments and international services.
Air-freight rates in the U.S. mainland, Puerto Rico, and Canada will increase to around the same amount.
The increase will help pay continuing expansion and improvements.
