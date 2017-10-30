Community offers help to family after 3 kids killed in buggy crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHERIDAN, Mich. - A Montcalm County community is mourning and looking for ways to support a family who lost three children in a deadly crash early Sunday morning.

A pick-up truck struck a horse-drawn buggy on East Condensery Road near Townhall Road in Evergreen Township at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Nine people, the Martin family, were in the buggy. Three of the children, a 12-year-old boy, and a 7-year-old and a 9-year-old girl, were killed.

A cousin of the family talked to FOX 17 Monday afternoon. She said that she and her husband were in another buggy just ahead of the Martins when the crash happened. She says that the family doesn't need monetary support, but needs hot meals, firewood and help with chores during this time.

Friends and neighbors were at the Martins' dairy farm Monday morning to help on the farm. They told FOX 17 that they want to help keep the farm well-kept for the Martins. Along with help on the farm, they also say the family is asking for prayers.

A pastor of a nearby church says that the Martins are well-known in the community and that this tragedy is hard to understand.

Judith Martin, the mother, is in critical condition at the hospital. Paul Martin, the father, is also hospitalized in stable condition. Three of their young sons are also in stable condition. Their 18-month-old daughter was treated at the hospital and released.

The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt. He is from the Sheridan area. Michigan State Police say that neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the crash and they are still investigating what led up to it.