FHC, Mona Shores Meeting for the First Time Since 2011

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Undefeated Forest Hills Central is facing, 9-1 Mona Shores in our FOX 17 Blitz Game of the Week.

"We think it`s gonna be a great matchup, but you know its like the Lowells and the East Grand Rapids, it`s just something special to play these guys because they are powerhouses," said senior Bryce Clay. "As much as I hate to say it. They are powerhouses."

And Mona Shores has a lot to prove.

"We`re underrated still because we have just starting becoming a good football program that last couple of years so it`s gonna show that we`re not a bad program anymore, we`re gonna show that we`re a good program and it`s gonna give us a chance to see how we compete against a good program like them, " senior Austin Flowers said.

 

The game starts at 7pm on Friday at FHC Stadium.

