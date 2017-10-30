Find seasonal decor, furnishings and more at Mi Hometown Furnishings in Lowell

Posted 11:35 AM, October 30, 2017, by , Updated at 11:34AM, October 30, 2017

Changing the decorations in the house each season doesn't have to be a daunting task, a few simple tweaks can really make a statement. Mi Hometown Furnishings in Lowell is a great place to go for those must-have seasonal items, plus there's some great gifts for others too.

Co-owner Heather Palcowski, shows off some of the hot items up for grabs this fall.

Mi Hometown Furnishings is located at 312 East Main Street in Lowell. For more information call them at (616)-987-3377 or follow them on Facebook.

They also have a sister location in Grand Rapids called Great Lakes Furnishings. They're located at 2995 28th Street Southeast, and can be contacted at (616)-570-0958 or on Facebook.

