Finding Katy her Forever Home

WEST OLIVE, Mich. -- Monday morning Katy, 15, knelt by Layla's cage patiently, waiting for the timid dog to come to her at the Harbor Humane Society.

Katy says she's lived in foster care since she was four-years-old. Monday FOX 17 quickly learned she is a natural with animals, and hopes to train therapy pets to give back to her community.

"I want to work with animals when I’m older so I can give them homes," said Katy.

"[I'd] have them as a therapy pet and take them to kids with Autism and Down Syndrome and show them to them, because it makes kids with Down Syndrome and stuff like that much happier."

As Katy gently called to Layla, Katy reassured her she's okay, first throwing a treat into her cage. Then she spoke to her holding a treat through the cage. After a few moments, Layla walked to Katy wagging her tail, taking a treat from her hand and giving her kisses.

"It’s easier to gain trust with animals than it is with humans, ‘cause animals, they’re easier to connect with," said Katy.

A high school freshman, Katy says she enjoys "reading anything," and spending time outdoors walking. She describes herself as "outgoing, loud, outdoorsy, and gets along with pretty much anyone," saying she especially loves children.

Thinking ahead and staying hopeful she'll find her loving forever family, Katy says her wish list is: "to probably be the older kid, for them to be outdoorsy; just for them to be accepting of who I am."

Adding that she has a long history of having all kinds of pets with foster families, Katy said "if [my forever family] does not have a pet, I'm buying a pet."

If you would like to learn more about Katy and how the adoption process through the state of Michigan works, please call her adoption agency, Orchards Children's Services at: 1-(855)-694-7301.