Get a taste of fall with this recipe for Apple Cheddar Grilled Cheese

Fall brings cooler temperatures and delicious fall flavors like cinnamon and pumpkin. To get in the spirit of Autumn, Chef Jamie Paquin from Kitchen 242 is cooking up some fall-themed recipes inspired by Thomas' Swirl Bread.

Apple, Gruyere and Sharp Cheddar Grilled Cheese

Ingredients:

4 slices Thomas’ ® Cinnamon Swirl Bread

Cinnamon Swirl Bread Butter

4 slices Sharp Cheddar cheese

1 apple, sliced thin

4 slices Gruyere cheese

Directions:

1. Butter 1 side of each bread slice. Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Place 2 buttered slices of bread, butter side down, in skillet and layer each with 2 slices of Cheddar, apple slices and 2 slices of Gruyere. Top each with remaining slices of buttered bread, butter side up. Cook for 1 minute, then carefully flip sandwiches. Cover skillet with a lid and cook 2 minutes longer.

2. Remove lid, flip sandwich, cover and cook 2 minutes longer.

3. Remove lid, flip sandwich, and if bread is sufficiently golden and cheese melty, transfer to plates and serve. Otherwise continue flipping and cooking until browned to your liking.

The grilled cheese sandwich can be paired with a bowl of pumpkin or butternut squash soup.

Recipe provided by Thomas Breads. For more recipes, click here.