High School Football Playoffs – Round 2

FOX 17 BLITZ – Here are the matchups for the second round of the high school football playoffs of West Michigan interest. Games will be played Friday night, unless otherwise noted. (Bolded games are West Michigan teams…other games listed would be the next opponent for the West Michigan team…there are eight games this weekend for each division)

Division 1

Region 1 – District 1: Rockford at West Ottawa

Region 1 – District 2: Clarkston at Davison

Division 2

Region 1 – District 1: Traverse City Central at Traverse City West

Region 1 – District 2: Mona Shores at Forest Hills Central

Division 3

Region 1 – District 1: Zeeland West vs. Muskegon (to be played at Grand Haven)

Region 1 – District 2: Cedar Springs at DeWitt

Region 2 – District 1: Stevensville Lakeshore at Battle Creek Harper Creek

Region 2 – District 2: Haslett at East Lansing

Division 4

Region 2 – District 1: Comstock Park at Belding

Region 2 – District 2: Grand Rapids Catholic Central at Kelloggsville

Region 3 – District 1: Three Rivers at Edwardsburg

Region 3 – District 2: Lansing Sexton at Plainwell

Division 5

Region 1 – District 1: Menominee at Kingsford

Region 1 – District 2: Clare at Reed City

Region 2 – District 1: Grant at Muskegon Oakridge

Region 2 – District 2: Carrollton at Saginaw Swan Valley

Region 3 – District 1: Kalamazoo Hackett at Grand Rapids West Catholic

Region 3 – District 2: Lansing Catholic at Portland

Division 6

Region 2 – District 1: Kent City at Montague

Region 2 – District 2: Lainsburg at Ithaca

Region 3 – District 1: Delton Kellogg at Watervliet

Region 3 – District 2: Michigan Center at Jackson Lumen Christi

Division 7

Region 3 – District 1: Vermontville Maple Valley at Saugatuck

Region 3 – District 2: Reading at Cassopolis

Region 8

Region 3 – District 1: Muskegon Catholic Central at Mendon (Saturday at 1:00 p.m.)

Region 3 – District 2: Climax-Scotts at Pittsford