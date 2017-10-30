High School Football Playoffs – Round 2
FOX 17 BLITZ – Here are the matchups for the second round of the high school football playoffs of West Michigan interest. Games will be played Friday night, unless otherwise noted. (Bolded games are West Michigan teams…other games listed would be the next opponent for the West Michigan team…there are eight games this weekend for each division)
Division 1
Region 1 – District 1: Rockford at West Ottawa
Region 1 – District 2: Clarkston at Davison
Division 2
Region 1 – District 1: Traverse City Central at Traverse City West
Region 1 – District 2: Mona Shores at Forest Hills Central
Division 3
Region 1 – District 1: Zeeland West vs. Muskegon (to be played at Grand Haven)
Region 1 – District 2: Cedar Springs at DeWitt
Region 2 – District 1: Stevensville Lakeshore at Battle Creek Harper Creek
Region 2 – District 2: Haslett at East Lansing
Division 4
Region 2 – District 1: Comstock Park at Belding
Region 2 – District 2: Grand Rapids Catholic Central at Kelloggsville
Region 3 – District 1: Three Rivers at Edwardsburg
Region 3 – District 2: Lansing Sexton at Plainwell
Division 5
Region 1 – District 1: Menominee at Kingsford
Region 1 – District 2: Clare at Reed City
Region 2 – District 1: Grant at Muskegon Oakridge
Region 2 – District 2: Carrollton at Saginaw Swan Valley
Region 3 – District 1: Kalamazoo Hackett at Grand Rapids West Catholic
Region 3 – District 2: Lansing Catholic at Portland
Division 6
Region 2 – District 1: Kent City at Montague
Region 2 – District 2: Lainsburg at Ithaca
Region 3 – District 1: Delton Kellogg at Watervliet
Region 3 – District 2: Michigan Center at Jackson Lumen Christi
Division 7
Region 3 – District 1: Vermontville Maple Valley at Saugatuck
Region 3 – District 2: Reading at Cassopolis
Region 8
Region 3 – District 1: Muskegon Catholic Central at Mendon (Saturday at 1:00 p.m.)
Region 3 – District 2: Climax-Scotts at Pittsford