Hope Hosts Exhibition Games for Hurricane Relief

Posted 11:48 PM, October 30, 2017

HOLLAND, Mich. -- The Hope Men's Basketball team hosted two charity exhibition games on Monday to benefit American Red Cross hurricane relief efforts.

In the matinee, Davenport defeated Calvin 68-49 and in the second game GVSU defeated Hope 84-72.

