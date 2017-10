WEST MICHIGAN — It looks chilly but mainly dry for Trick-or-Treaters Tuesday.

Our forecast models shows mostly cloudy skies for West Michigan tomorrow at 6 p.m. We will start the day with a rain-snow mix, but that should end by mid to late afternoon. A few sprinkles may linger into the evening.

Temperatures will be well below normal for tomorrow evening with upper 30s to around 40. Wind chills will stay in the lower 30s.