Male driver dies in single vehicle crash

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man, 60, is dead after being involved in what police are reporting as a single vehicle crash on eastbound I-94 near Metropolitan Parkway exit in Harrison Township.

Brian Pruehs was reported to be driving erratically before he crossed several lanes of traffic, lost control of his vehicle and was ejected from the vehicle.

Pruehs, from Clinton Township, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, Pruehs wasn’t wearing his seatbelt at the time of the incident and it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors.