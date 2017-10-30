Michigan likely to start QB Peters against Minnesota

ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 28: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines talks with quarterback Brandon Peters #18 of the Michigan Wolverines during the fourth quarter of a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Michigan Stadium on October 28, 2017 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan defeated Rutgers 35-14. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh says quarterback Brandon Peters will likely take the first snap Saturday night against Minnesota.

Harbaugh seemed to say Peters had already earned the start when he led the Wolverines to a 35-14 win over Rutgers. Two days later, Harbaugh refused to name a starter under center at his weekly news conference.

Harbaugh says there’s a “51 percent,” chance the redshirt freshman makes his first start against the Golden Gophers.

Peters replaced fifth-year senior John O’Korn against the Scarlet Knights and made the most of the chance to play. Peters was 10 of 14, completing passes to nine teammates, for 128 yards and a touchdown in his first extended opportunity to play.

