Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for October 30

1. Baseball fans were treated to an absolutely thrilling Game 5 last night between the Astros and Dodgers.

The game was another slugfest, with both teams hitting double digit scores. The Astros alone hit five home runs, but the Dodgers were certainly able to match them nearly swing for swing.

Eventually this game went into a 10th inning, with the score tied 12-12. In the bottom of the inning, Houston scored the game winning run, with a final score of 13-12, and now lead the series 3-2.

Next up it will be a chance for former Detroit Tiger pitcher Justin Verlander to take the mound and possibly help secure Houston's first ever World Series Championship.

2. Someone in Michigan is a bit richer this morning, because a single Mega Millions ticket sold in the state is a big winner for October 27's drawing.

It's worth $5 million after it matched all five white numbers drawn and played the Megaplier option. However, no one won the grand prize of $30 million, meaning the drawing on Tuesday will be worth $40 million with a cash option of $24 million.

No word on where the ticket was sold.

3. One in three consumers owns a single cup brewing system like a Keurig. Experts estimate that 11 billion single serve cups are thrown into a landfill every year, or 30 million a day.

So Rogers Family Company in California has found a way to make the cups more environmentally friendly. They say they're the first business in the nation to have a 100 percent compostable single serve coffee pod.

The lid is made of wood pulp, the mesh filter is a plant based fabric, and even the ring is made of corn.

4. Google is taking its emojis very seriously, following social media criticism about the placement of cheese on Google's cheeseburger emoji.

Google CEO says the tech-giant will "drop everything" to address the discrepancy.

A social media user pointed out that Google's emoji placed the cheese under the burger, while apple's cheeseburger places the cheese on top of the burger.

5. It's ranked as one of the top selling candies in Michigan this time of year: candy corn.

It's one of those things where people either love it or hate it, there's no in between.

For people who want to get creative with some candy corn recipes to take it beyond "just the candy," search around on Google or Pinterest for ideas on cookies, cupcakes and others.