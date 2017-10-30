× Norton Shores school locked down; police searching for stabbing suspect nearby

NORTON SHORES, Mich. – Police are investigating a stabbing in Norton Shores Monday afternoon.

Police are setting up a perimeter in the 200 block of Aue Road. A nearby school, Ross Park Elementary, has been locked down while police are searching the area.Police are available to escort children from the daycare when their parents arrive.

Residents in that area are asked to lock their doors and remain inside.

We’ll have more information when it becomes available.