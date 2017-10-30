Police: Woman, 23, stabbed by masked man in Norton Shores

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Police say a woman was stabbed in the chest Monday afternoon at a home in Norton Shores.

The stabbing was reported at about 3:16 p.m. in the 200 block of Aue Road.

Police say the 23-year-old woman exited her bathroom and found a masked man in her kitchen.

According to a release, the suspect grabbed a knife from a counter and stabbed her. She is currently in stable condition and her injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Authorities set up a perimeter abut believe the suspect has left the area. They say he left the weapon at the scene after the stabbing.

A nearby school, Ross Park Elementary, was locked down while police searched the area. Police said all staff and students at the school were escorted safely from the area.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Norton Shores Police at 231-733-2691 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.