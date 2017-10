× Pedestrian struck, killed in hit and run crash Monday morning

BANGOR, Mich. — Police are on the scene of a fatal hit and run crash in the 39000 block of M-43 in Van Buren County.

Officials tell FOX 17 that the call of a pedestrian struck on M-43 came in around 8:32 a.m. Monday.

The identity of the of the male victim is unknown.

This is a developing story.